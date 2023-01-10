Meta Ending Support for Quest 1 - News

Meta in an email with the subject line "Upcoming Changes for Quest 1" announced it is ending support for Quest 1.

Owners of the Quest 1 will still be able to use the headset and available, however, there won't be new features coming to the headset.

Quest 1 owners will no longer be able to create or join a party and starting on March 5, 2023 the Quest 1 owners will lose access to Meta Horizon Home social features. They won't be able to send invite to your Home or visit someone else's home.

Meta does plan to continue to support the Quest 1 with bug fixes and security patches until 2024.

The Quest 1 released in May 2019, while the Quest 2 released in October 2020.

