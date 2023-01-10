Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Wave 1 Games Announced - News

Microsoft has announced three more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next… would you believe me? Master the power of the heart, Persona, and uncover the tragic truth of the Dark Hour. Experience the iconic, critically acclaimed RPG that reinvented the Persona series!

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 19

Experience a coming-of-age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends.

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns! Set in the Japanese folklore inspired land of Kamura, players will team up to battle fearsome monsters, craft a wide variety of gear, and prevent the world from falling into calamity. Rise to the challenge and join the hunt!

In Case You Missed It

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Mortal Shell is a deep action RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts. Possess lost warriors, track down hidden sanctums of the devout, and face formidable foes.

Stranded Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Take the role of a plane crash survivor stranded somewhere in the Pacific. Experience terrifying encounters both above and below an endless environment. Come face to face with some of the most life-threatening scenarios that will result in a unique experience each time you play.

Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update (PC) – Available now

It’s time to pick up your Viking shield once more and set sail for the Mistlands! Valheim’s latest biome update promises new ways of both building and fighting, but you’d better make sure to stay on your guard as there are many new dangers as well…

Leaving January 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on any games you want to keep in your library!

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Nobody Saves The World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

