Avatar Generations Arrives Early 2023 - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Navigator Games announced Avatar Generations will launch for iOS and Android worldwide in early 2023.

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Based on the popular Nickelodeon television series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar Generations is made in collaboration with developer Navigator Games.

In Avatar Generations, players relive the journey of Aang and his friends as they explore the Four Nations in a turn-based, squad RPG mobile game. Players can assemble and customize their own team as they journey across the dynamic map. All the best moments from the Avatar universe are uncovered, alongside new and original content expanding the Four Nations, as players master elements and skills to bring balance to the spiritual and physical world.

Through this free-to-play mobile RPG, players can experience the Avatar’s adventure in their own way—collecting, upgrading and customizing heroes to help them master elements on their epic quest. Battles are immersive and engaging, with customizable team-combos and dynamic camera angles that dive straight into the action.

Avatar Generations closely follows the iconic plot points of the television series, featuring familiar faces along the way such as Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, and the Cabbage Merchant. Each character has their own unique skills so players can level up their own custom Team Avatar. Players can also equip support companions to strengthen their team, including the beloved Momo and Appa. New content will be added regularly, which will follow the journeys of other Avatars including The Legend of Korra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles