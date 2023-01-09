Rumor: Xbox Showcase Planned for Late January - News

Microsoft is reportedly planning a showcase for later this month called Developer_Direct with a focus on games that are scheduled to release over the coming months, according to a report from Windows Central.

The showcase will take place on January 25 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on the official Xbox channels on Twitch and YouTube. It will be smaller than the usual E3 showcase that Xbox holds each year in June.

The January showcase will be hosted by Xbox and Bethesda and will feature "deep dives into Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and content from ZeniMax Online Studios."

The report claims Starfield might not be at this showcase and will be showcased later on with the start of a big marketing push later on.

This showcase if it turns out to be real could be part of what Xbox plans to do in the future with holding smaller showcases more frequently outside of E3.

As always this should be treated with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

