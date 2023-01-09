Forspoken Gets Cinematic Trailer Ahead of This Month's Release - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions have released a new cinematic trailer for Forspoken ahead of its release later this month.

View the cinematic trailer below:

Forspoken will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on January 24, 2023.

