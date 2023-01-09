Forspoken Gets Cinematic Trailer Ahead of This Month's Release - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 464 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions have released a new cinematic trailer for Forspoken ahead of its release later this month.
View the cinematic trailer below:
Forspoken will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on January 24, 2023.
nuclear bomba
This is going to be a giga bomba + the price is completely out of touch. 79.99e steam?
C u in 3-6 months with a massive discount but for what it look like, even at 9.99 i wont buy it. Square could have take this budget give him to yoko taro so we can have another cool nier or any other game made by him.
I want to be pleasently surprised. But the game failed to capture interest from the start. I hope it finds it audience and sells at least enough to make it a moderate success but not enough to persue a sequel.
Personally, a good story is a big part of why I buy a game (unless it's an indie ripping Castlevania/Contra). I just don't like the way this story sounds, particularly the "Isekai" aspect to it. It sounds very cringy to me. Still, for those who are interested, I hope they get something positive out of the experience.