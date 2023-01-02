The Last Guardian Dev Might Have Teased Announcement for This Year - News

posted 6 hours ago

The Last Guardian developer GenDesign via Twitter might have teased it will announce its next game sometime this year.

"We are working hard to make this a great year for you, so please look forward to it," reads the tweet from GenDesign and translated by VideoGamesChronicle.

Japanese video game designer Fumito Ueda worked on ICO and Shadow of the Colossus before forming GenDesign in 2014. The studio would release The Last Guardian in 2016 for the PlayStation 4.

Epic Games in 2020 announced it would be fully funding the next game from the studio and the two would split the profits in half.

