Atlus Teasing 'Several Unannounced Titles' to be Revealed This Year - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Atlus in its New Years 2023 greeting has teased it has "several unannounced titles" that appear to be revealed in 2023.

"In 2023, starting with the releases of the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden remasters, we’re also preparing several unannounced titles. Please look forward to them!" reads the New Years 2023 greeting from Atlus.

Confirmed Atlus games for 2023 includes Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19, 2023.

Thanks, Gematsu.

