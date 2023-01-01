S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets New Trailer - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer GSC Game World has released a new trailer for the open-world first-person shooter, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The trailer is titled, "Come to Me."

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a brand-new entry in the legendary series, enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

The unique combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror is back. With unprecedented scale, advanced graphics, freedom of choices, and the thickest atmosphere of a deadly adventure, it’s going to be the ultimate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. experience

Welcome to The Zone—an area of exclusion around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Full of radiation, mutants, and anomalies, it keeps drawing adventurers from beyond the perimeter.

Bounty hunters dwell deep into the Zone, driven by its treasures and mysteries. These people are known as stalkers.

Are you ready to become one of them?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles