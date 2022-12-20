Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Arrives February 23, 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 494 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Inti Creates announced the 2D side-scrolling action game, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 23, 2023 for $24.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is a 2D side-scrolling action game focused on two demon hunting sisters who challenge a demonic castle in order to save their school. Players take control of both characters with entirely different skillsets, proceeding through stages in order to confront the demonic bosses that await deep within. Each boss yields new weapons for them, allowing for more varied exploration in further stages and opening up new routes.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge features two-player co-op with special actions, extensive difficulty options with the “Style System,” unique changes on repeat plays, and most importantly the quality and challenge players have come to expect from Inti Creates titles, this time with a new gothic horror aesthetic.

Story

The Kamizono family has a long lineage of demon hunters. Kamizono Shinobu and Kamizono Maya—the latest to inherit the family profession—return to school one day after finishing a hunt, only to find a shocking scene before them.

Unbeknownst to them, their school had been turned into a demonic castle in their absence. What could have caused this? And what of the other students? With mysteries afoot and danger abound, only demon hunters have the ability to set things right. The Kamizono siblings fight once again.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles