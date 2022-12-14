Atlus Details New Features for the Upcoming Releases of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden - News

Atlus has released new details on the new features of the upcoming Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden.

The new versions of the game features high definition and smooth graphics, the ability to choose your difficulty from the story, quick save and an album Feature for Persona 4 Golden.

Read the details below:

Smooth, High-Resolution Graphics

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden have been reborn from their original versions with high-resolution graphics, allowing you to enjoy the game with vividly high-definition visuals and smooth controls.

Choose Your Difficulty from the Start

The difficulty level that you were able to select from your second playthrough can now be chosen from when you start the game. Since difficulty level does not affect the development of the story, “Very Easy” or “Easy” are recommended for players who just want to enjoy the story.

Quick Save

In addition to save points, you can now save your game at any time with “Quick Save.”

Album Feature for Persona 4 Golden

A new function has been added to Persona 4 Golden, which allows you to look back on previous scenes from the album in your room. You can also choose different answers from those you selected when you first played the scene.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19, 2023.

