ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event Runs December 6 to 12 - News

/ 115 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Microsoft announced D@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event will run from December 6 to 12. Demos of over 20 upcoming games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from independent developers will be available to play.

The demos will only be available for one week, however, some developers might re-publish them to the Demo channel later on. Developers want to hear feedback on social media and via their websites.

"These 'game demos' are not the norm," reads Xbox Wire Post. "Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent an almost final to final version. Think of these akin to 'show floor demos' and not necessarily indicative of the final product.

"You’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which gives you the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and become more polished as they near release."

Check out the list of confirmed games to have demos during the event below:

Inkulinati – Yaza Games

Inkulinati is an ink-based strategy straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog’s sword. Embark on an ever-changing journey and become a master of the Living Ink. Build your own bestiary, defeat medieval superstars, and collect perks to unleash hidden powers.

Rhythm Sprout – SURT/tinyBuild

Handcrafted rhythm action with original music and a wacky story mode. Fight charming bosses in rhythm battles. Run to the beat through juicy 3D environments. Remix the levels with modes for infinite challenge and replayability. The demo features 5 colorful tracks, refreshing game modes, and self-aware demo-exclusive story.

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Studios/Annapurna Interactive

Thirsty Suitors is a game about culture, relationships, family pressures, and expressing oneself. Can Jala handle her demanding parents, reconcile with her exes, and mend broken friendships in time for her sister’s wedding? Will she be ready for the impending visit of Paati, the family’s terrifying and judgmental matriarch? Through the game’s story, Jala will confront her exes in cinematic, turn-based battle sequences.

Tin Hearts – Rogue Sun/Wired Productions

Guide a troop of tin soldiers through a beautiful, toy-filled world full of magic and mystery. Solve increasingly elaborate puzzles, forge new paths for your toys to follow and discover a deeply emotional story, in Tin Hearts – an immersive puzzle adventure game from members of the team that brought you Fable.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles