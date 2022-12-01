FIFA 23 Tops the New Zealand Charts During Black Friday Week - News

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 27, 2022. The game was up four spots this week.

Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in third place and God of War: Ragnarök remained in third and fourth places, respectively.

Pokémon Violet fell from second to fifth place in its second week, while Pokémon Scarlet dropped from first to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II God of War: Ragnarök Pokémon Violet NBA 2K23 Pokémon Scarlet Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West God of War (2018)

