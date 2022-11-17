The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 Announced - News

The latest entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, is available now in parts of the world and like in previous entry it teases and announces the next entry.

The next entry is titled The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020 and will be the "season two premiere."

View the trailer of the game below:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

