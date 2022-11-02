Football Manager 2023 for PS5 Delayed to Unannounced Date - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Sports Interactive announced Football Manager 2023 Console for the PlayStation 5 has been delayed with an unannounced date. Sega will announce a new release date as soon as possible.

The delay is due to "unforeseen complications which have arisen during the submissions and approvals process."

"We’re devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address," said Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson.

"It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within Sports Interactive have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PlayStation 5 gamers as soon as we can."

Football Manager 2023 will launch still launch on November 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Apple Arcade, iOS, and Android.

