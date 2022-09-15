Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered Out Now for Xbox and Game Pass; Ni no Kuni II in 2023 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer LEVEL-5 announced Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

It was also announced Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via the Microsoft Store in 2023.

Both games are currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Read details on Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered below:

Journey back to the other world in Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered. LEVEL-5’s classic tale returns better than ever, with improved graphics and performance. Join Oliver as he embarks on an adventure through a world inhabited by new friends and ferocious foes alike in the hopes of bringing back his mother after a tragic incident.

This charming tale unfolds through the use of animation storyboarded and created by the legendary Studio Ghibli and music composed by the renowned Joe Hisaishi. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch combines beautiful animated visuals, masterful storytelling, and a sweeping score to create an epic role-playing adventure like no other.

