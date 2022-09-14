Like a Dragon: Ishin! Launches February 21, 2023 - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 21, 2023.

If you pre-order the game you will get exclusive access to three weapons: the Kijinmaru Kunishige, the Tsuyano Usukurenai, and the Black Ship Cannon.

The Deluxe Edition adds new challenges and resources to the game. This includes the Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set, Ryoma Growth Support Kit, Sword Upgrade Materials Kit, Gun Upgrade Materials Kit, Third Division Armament Expansion Kit, and The Dragon of Dojima Skin.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce.

Deluxe Edition

Dawn the clothes and weaponry of the elite to become the samurai of legend, Sakamoto Ryoma. The Deluxe Edition both adds challenge to your journey and gives you additional resources to overcome it. The Deluxe Edition includes:

Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

The Dragon of Dojima Skin

Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-order now for exclusive access to three of the best weapons of the era. Trailblaze the road to revolution with:

Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

Tsuyano Usukurenai, a sword soaked in blood

Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships

