Driving Survival Game Pacific Drive Announced for PS5 and PC

Ironwood Studios during the PlayStation State of Play announced run-based, first-person driving survival game, Pacific Drive, for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch in 2023.

Pacific Drive is a run-based, first-person driving survival game. Your car is your only companion as you navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest. Structured as a “road-like,” each excursion into the wilderness brings unique and strange challenges, as you restore and upgrade your car from an abandoned garage that acts as your home base. With the car as your lifeline, you’ll unravel a long-forgotten mystery as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Key Features:

First-person run-based driving survival gameplay.

Form a unique bond with a fully customizable car that develops its own quirks and personality.

Tense driving from behind the wheel, with moments of vulnerability when you step out to gather resources and make repairs.

From your upgradeable garage, each repeatable trip into the Zone is unique and randomized.

Systems driven gameplay that allows for player freedom, creativity, and experimentation.

Unravel a long-forgotten mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone as you explore a surreal and anomaly filled version of the Pacific Northwest.

Original score by Wilbert Roget, II and featuring more than 15 licensed songs.

