Gundam Evolution Arrives September 21 for PC, November 30 for Consoles - News

/ 445 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter, Gundam Evolution, will launch for PC via Steam on September 21, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 30.

The game will have 12 playable mobile suits at launch and have six-versus-six player-versus-player combat in three different modes - Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

View the Season 1 Mission Briefing video below:

View a new trailer of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles