6 Classic Bethesda Games Now Available for PC Game Pass - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bethesda during QuakeCon 2022 announced six classic titles are now available for PC Game Pass.

The six titles are Wolfenstein 3D, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Quake 4, Quake Champions, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also have a new perk that unlocks all Champions in Quake Champions.

Also available for free on the Microsoft Store are The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, and Quake Champions. Heretic: Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings are also now available purchase on the Microsoft Store.

Six legendary Bethesda games are available today on @XboxGamePassPC:

🟢 Wolfenstein 3D

🟢 Return to Castle Wolfenstein

🟢 Quake 4

🟢 Quake Champions

🟢 An ES Legend: Battlespire

🟢 TES Adventures: Redguard pic.twitter.com/1xicNw9mKJ — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 18, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles