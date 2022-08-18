The Chant Launches November 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Brass Token announced the horror action adventure game, The Chant, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 3.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Nothing is as it seems on idyllic and beautiful Glory Island. They say “open your mind to a whole new way of being and be ready to free your inner demons,” but with The Chant you need to be ready to jump headfirst into a not-so-peaceful dimension.

A cult has been performing dark rituals on the island since the 1970s, harnessing the collective energy of prisms to open up a spiritual portal to The Gloom. Their goal is to achieve spiritual enlightenment and be guided on what is meant to be a deep and liberating journey. The truth, however, hides a dark and complex story, one that drags you down a horrifying path as it chaotically unfolds in front of your eyes.

The dark truths discovered by the cult are about to be uncovered. Are you ready to face your inner demons?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles