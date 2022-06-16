Capcom Announces Dragon's Dogma II - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom during its 10 Years of Dragon's Dogma showcase today has officially announced Dragon's Dogma II.

"A part of today’s '10 Years of Dragon’s Dogma' Developer Video, director Hideaki Itsuno officially announced a title that many of you have been waiting for: Dragon’s Dogma II is now in development!," reads a blog post from Capcom.

To celebrate the announcement, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen has been discounted on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the showcase below:

