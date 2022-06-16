Capcom Announces Dragon's Dogma II - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 372 Views
Capcom during its 10 Years of Dragon's Dogma showcase today has officially announced Dragon's Dogma II.
"A part of today’s '10 Years of Dragon’s Dogma' Developer Video, director Hideaki Itsuno officially announced a title that many of you have been waiting for: Dragon’s Dogma II is now in development!," reads a blog post from Capcom.
To celebrate the announcement, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen has been discounted on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
View the showcase below:
This is by far the best news I've heard all day vs whatever SE sput out.
At least I'll be able to get this day 1 vs the hooped exclusivity bs SE is pulling with their IP's.
FF7 remake part 2 (rebirth) and Dragon Dogma 2 reveals/news in the same day??!!!!!!!!!!!
-MY LIFE IS COMPLETE NINJA APPROVED-
Yeeeeeeees!!! Wait, NOW in development??? Last time I saw a game that had that message was Metroid Prime 4 lol. Better late than never.
so we actually knew this game existed a long time ago. There was a massive capcom leak in late 2020 that among other information revealed basically all their upcoming projects for the next several years. Dragons Dogma 2 was at the time of that leak planned for Q2 2022, but obviously it's slipped past.