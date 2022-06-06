Deathwish Enforcers Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Monster Bath Games has announced cooperative side-scrolling action game, Deathwish Enforcers, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s the 1970’s and crime is running rampant! Join the Deathwish Enforcers squad and take crime down a notch! One to four-player single screen cooperative action! Meet happy hookers, flashers and drug dealers! Invade porn shoots, satanic rituals and volcanic evil lairs! Stop the evil syndicate at all costs!

Thanks, Gematsu.

