Retro FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Announced for All Major Platforms

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Auroch Digital have announced retro first-person shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

"We are delighted to be working on this fast-paced indie first-person shooter alongside the talented Auroch Digital studio, and our long standing partner Games Workshop," said Focus Entertainment chief creative officer Dessil Basmadjian.

"We are excited by Boltgun‘s skillful combination of iconic 90s style, the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and thrilling gameplay that is sure to delight all kinds of players."

Auroch Digital operations director Nina Adams added, "Auroch Digital is proud to be working with Games Workshop again and Focus Entertainment on Boltgun. As a team of massive Warhammer 40,000 fans, this game has been brewing since 2018 and we’re so excited we can FINALLY shout about it from the rooftops! We can’t wait for players to get their hands on it and to see their reactions."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic first-person shooter gameplay and the stylish visuals of your favorite 90s retro shooters.

Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos.

In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!

Key Features:

Dive into a visceral combat experience, complete with viciously satisfying gunplay, high mobility and buckets of blood to reward your skills

Dominate the battlefield with the awesome firepower and heavy metal of a Space Marine’s devastating arsenal

Experience the ultimate homage to retro shooters, blending stylish visuals with fluid, modern first-person shooter gameplay

