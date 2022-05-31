DONTNOD Entertainment Rebranded as DON’T NOD - News

DONTNOD Entertainment announced it has been rebranded to DON’T NOD.

"I am very proud of the journey that DON’T NOD has been on over the past 14 years," said DON’T NOD CEO Oskar Guilbert. "The company has evolved in many ways with a strong will to lead the way in creating and curating meaningful entertainment, through original and relatable stories, which empower our talents and players to inspire change, however small. This new brand’s visual overhaul will help us convey our core identity."

Check out a video of the new logo below:

"DON’T NOD (previously known as DONTNOD Entertainment) is celebrating our 14th year of creating meaningful narrative games," reads the announcement post. "The company has evolved consistently since the beginning, and so we’ve undergone a visual rebranding as part of our evolution to better reflect who we are as a company today.

"It’s an exciting time for us and we wanted to share our excitement with you! We have produced a reel to showcase our new logo. It’s an adaptable design and can be tailored to represent different game genres and universes, so it’s a good job we have several upcoming projects to test it out on…"

DON’T NOD added, "The company has undergone lots of huge changes in recent years, namely the addition of our Montreal studio and our expansion into games publishing, which brings us to around 320 talents in France and Montreal that benefit from our innovative FROG (Fully Remote Organization) scheme. Dontnodians are all working in several human-sized teams and on six exciting upcoming internal projects! We self-publish most of our games, as well as those of other developers, by offering our support in bringing their creations to life.

"With this logo, we wanted to reintroduce the apostrophe and the space between the two words to truly embrace the meaning of DON’T NOD. DON’T NOD is two words to represent our tendency to be non-conventional as a company and in the games we create – as in, we DON’T NOD along to everyone else’s tune. The D is shattered, and the N appears within it, signifying that we’re not afraid to break the mold.

"This new logo links our games – meaningful, powerful stories – with who we are as a company."

