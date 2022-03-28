RPG One Piece Odyssey Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA have announced RPG, One Piece Odyssey, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

One Piece Odyssey is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from One Piece that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of One Piece and now is ready to be unveiled!

Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series.

A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy’s missing straw hat…

During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew set outs on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals.

Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!

A Mysterious Island – Luffy decides to scout the island to meet up with his scattered crew members. They come across various mysterious ruins and never-before-seen monsters. Although excited to scout the island together, things soon take an unexpected turn. Discover and experience an original storyline!

– Luffy decides to scout the island to meet up with his scattered crew members. They come across various mysterious ruins and never-before-seen monsters. Although excited to scout the island together, things soon take an unexpected turn. Discover and experience an original storyline! Straw Hats as One – Defeat new enemies, unravel mysteries, and unearth a whole adventure with your favorite Straw Hats! In addition to Luffy, you can play as Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook!

– Defeat new enemies, unravel mysteries, and unearth a whole adventure with your favorite Straw Hats! In addition to Luffy, you can play as Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook! RPG with a One Piece Twist – Experience quests and dungeons all with an authentic One Piece twist. Enjoy what you love about RPGs but with your favorite characters and an original touch from the One Piece universe.

