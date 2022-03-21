Guilty Gear: Strive Cross-Play and Season Pass 2 Announced - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear: Strive will be getting a Season Pass 2, which will add four new characters to the game.

It was also confirmed the game will be getting cross-platform play on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Updates are in the work to improve online multiplayers and reduce the time to connect to the servers.

Guilty Gear: Strive launched for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 11, 2021, while the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions launched three days earlier on June 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles