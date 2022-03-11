Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Tops 20 Million Downloads - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Konami announced the free-to-play digital card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, has surpassed 20 million downloads.

Konami is celebrating the milestone by giving away 1,000 gems to everyone that longs into the game between today and April 25.

The game released on January 19 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It also released on January 27 for iOS and Android.

Here is an overview of the game:

Now you can play the "Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG," digitally, anywhere.

Fast-paced Duels with stunning HD graphics and a new, dynamic soundtrack! Get ready to challenge Duelists around the world!

Play Duels at Any Level!

The full Yu-Gi-Oh! experience is available for anyone at any Skill Level. Don't worry if you're a new player or if you haven't Dueled in a while, the in-game tutorials will teach you the basics on how to play the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. You'll be given a Deck when you finish to help you start your journey!

Collect new cards as you progress through the game to power up your Decks!

Rotating Tournament Formats

Mix it up and put your Dueling skills to the test! A wide variety of events and tournaments will be available for players.

Build and Duel with different Decks utilizing 10,000+ unique cards and special rules unique to Tournaments!

Choose the tournament YOU want to Duel in and aim for that number one spot!

Uncover the Stories Behind the Cards

The Solo Mode guides you through storylines of the themes from the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. Hone your Dueling skills by completing the stories.

Recommended for beginners, returning players, and those of you who are interested in learning more about the lore of the world of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.



Kay Features:



Link with the mobile app "Yu-Gi-Oh! Neuron."

View Decklists from Duelists worldwide and improve your own Deck!

Try the sample draw feature to simulate what cards you could get in your first hand!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles