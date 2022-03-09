New Game+ Expo 2022 to Take Place on March 31 - News

New Game+ Expo will be returning this year with New Game+ Expo 2022 that will features a number of publishers from around the world.

The showcase is set to take place on Thursday, March 31 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 ET. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

New Game+ Expo 2022 will features announcements, updates, and special guests appearances from Aksys Games, Idea Factory International, Inti Creates, Natsume, Neowiz Games, NIS America, PLAYISM, PM Studios, Rocket Panda Games, and Skystone Games.

