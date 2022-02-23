By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayWay Announces House Flipper 2, Launches in 2023

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 193 Views

Publisher PlayWay and developer Frozen District have announced simulation game, House Flipper 2. It will launch in 2023. The platforms for the upcoming game were not revealed.

House Flipper 2 is a sequel to 2018's House Flipper, where the player fixes up properties to turn a profit. 

View the announcement trailer below:

