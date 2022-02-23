PlayWay Announces House Flipper 2, Launches in 2023 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PlayWay and developer Frozen District have announced simulation game, House Flipper 2. It will launch in 2023. The platforms for the upcoming game were not revealed.

House Flipper 2 is a sequel to 2018's House Flipper, where the player fixes up properties to turn a profit.

View the announcement trailer below:

#HouseFlipper2 is REAL!! 🔥🔥



I've been waiting for months to finally announce it - can't give you the details yet, but check this teaser out, Flippers! 🥳🏡 pic.twitter.com/d5XwePv1iv — House Flipper (@houseflippersim) February 22, 2022

