PlatinumGames Appoints Atsushi Inaba as New CEO as Kenichi Sato Steps Down

posted 39 minutes ago

Kenichi Sato in a blog post announced at the end of 2021 he stepped down as the CEO and president of PlatinumGames and vice president Atsushi Inaba has been appointed as the new CEO.

Sato will remain on the PlatinumGames as an advisor. He spent five years and eight months as CEO.

"As of the end of last year, I have resigned from my post as CEO and president of PlatinumGames and entrusted Vice President Atsushi Inaba as my successor," said Sato.

"I started as president of PlatinumGames back in April of 2016 with the goal of bringing smiles to all our fans the world round. After forming a partnership with Tencent in December 2019, I opened a new office in Tokyo to expand our development team, and ultimately was able to kick off our first self-publishing ventures, something which had been a dream of the company for a long, long time. Currently I feel that PlatinumGames is ready to push forward towards more innovative forms of play, and so now is better a time than ever to hand the reigns to Inaba, who has led the initiative on building the company’s creative output for many years now.

"Moving forward, I will still be involved with the company as an advisor, offering my help where needed. I want to thank everyone sincerely for all the support they have shown in my five years and eight months as president, and I hope all our fans will continue their patronage to PlatinumGames under its new leadership."

Inaba added, "Starting this year, I have taken up the post of CEO and president of PlatinumGames. I find it an honor to be entrusted with this position, and hope to utilize this chance to create new kinds of games that reinforce the meaning that PlatinumGames stands for."

Read a message from Inaba below:

Creating innovative forms of play.

That is the belief PlatinumGames was founded on.

That is something that will never change.

Games come in all different styles for all different kinds of people. At their nature, they are a true expression of liberty: thoughts come together freely to create an idea, to expand upon it, and then, to actually play it. The real enjoyment from games comes from the freedom given to both the creator and user – which is why I believe them to be such an amazing form of entertainment.

Approaching “fun” with complete sincerity has always been important to me. I believe every one of our staff take pride that they are entertainers, always attempting the perfect balance between play and professionalism.

Creating a new, enjoyable game starts with the creator being able to enjoy the game themselves. The creator then has to continually build on their idea until they have something that communicates that sense of fun to anyone who experiences it – that consideration of the user makes all the difference.

Our overarching goal for entering self-publishing has been unchanged since its conception: to invent something new and share it with the rest of the world – showing our sincerity towards creation every step of the way.

People speaking different languages, from different backgrounds, all brought together through a controller. Made to smile by a new type of game.

It connects us, and sets us free.

It’s a job that I’m extremely proud of.

As I move forward towards the new challenges of the future, I hope to provide more and more experiences for all our users to enjoy.

