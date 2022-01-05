River City Girls Arrives January 18 for PS5 - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Developer WayForward announced River City Girls will launch for the PlayStation 5 in North America and Europe on January 18.

Users who already own the game on the PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

"Get ready to rumble!" said WayForward via Twitter. "The digital PS5 version of River City Girls is planned to arrive in North America and Europe on Jan. 18! Help Misako and Kyoko rescue Kunio and Riki, either solo or in local co-op beat-'em-up action - now with DualSense features and Activity functionality!"

Get ready to rumble! The digital PS5 version of River City Girls is planned to arrive in North America and Europe on Jan. 18! Help Misako and Kyoko rescue Kunio and Riki, either solo or in local co-op beat-'em-up action - now with DualSense features and Activity functionality! pic.twitter.com/D2acsGkcVd — WayForward (@WayForward) January 5, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

There’s trouble once again on the mean streets of River City, but this time the boys are in over their heads! In this all-new entry in the legendary beat-’em-up series, hot-blooded heroes Kunio and Riki have been captured, leaving it to their hard-hitting girlfriends, Kyoko and Misako, to serve up some payback. As you punch and kick your way across town—either solo or with a friend in local co-op – you’ll gain new skills, chow down on power-ups, wield an assortment of weapons, and unleash an arsenal of combos, throws, and special attacks that will leave the bad guys crying for mama – all in outrageous 16-bit style! The awesome action is punctuated by manga story panels, anime cutscenes, and an epic synth-pop soundtrack. It’s an old-school rumble for a new generation!

Key Features:

Wild beat-’em-up action for one or two players!

Glorious pixel-art graphics plus anime and manga cutscenes!

Fantastic soundtrack featuring Megan McDuffee, Chipzel, Cristina Vee, Dale North, and NateWantsToBattle!

Six large city regions to fight through, complete with shops and side quests!

Loads of weapons, items, and abilities to power-up your heroines!

Guest appearances by classic River City characters!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles