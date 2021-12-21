Ghost of Tsushima Movie Director: 'We're Taking Our Time and Doing it Right' - News

The director of the upcoming live action Ghost of Tsushima movie Chad Stahelski spoke with IGN in an interview on the red carpet for The Matrix: Resurrections.

Stahelski said he wants to take the time to do it right and are working closely with the developers for the game, Sucker Punch Productions.

"We just want to do it right," Stahelski said. "You know how video game adaptions can go. So we're taking our time and doing it right. We're working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what's great about it."

Stahelski added the production team is working on the script and that fans of the game "would be very happy with what we're working on." He has played Ghost of Tsushima "many times," which is what drew him to work on the movie.

The production team is remaining quiet on the cast. IGN asked if the English voice actor for protagonist Jin Sakai, Daisuke Tsuje, would reprise his role in the film and Stahelski said, "we'll see. We haven't gotten that far yet."

