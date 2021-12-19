DNF Duel Arrives in Summer 2022 for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Nexon, and developers Neople, Arc System Works, and Eighting are currently running the open beta test for DNF DUEL on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 until December 20.

A new trailer for the fighting game has dropped revealing it will launch in Summer 2022. The game has been confirmed to be in development for the PS5, PS4, and PC.

View the official trailer below:

