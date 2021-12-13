Mortal Kombat Dev NetherRealm Not Ready to Announce Next Game - News

NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon via Twitter said the studio is not yet ready to announce its next game.

"Really appreciate the enthusiasm for our next game and wish we were ready to announce," said Boon. "But we aren’t yet. Many more variables involved than we are allowed to disclose."

NetherRealm's last game was Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019. It is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

The studio has already released 2011's Mortal Kombat, 2013's Injustice: Gods Among Us, 2015's Mortal Kombat X, and 2017's Injustice 2.

The developer is rumored to be working on Mortal Kombat 12.

