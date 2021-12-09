Metroidvania Game Transiruby Out Now for PC, Arrives in 2022 for Switch - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developers Skipmore and Esquadra announced the Metroidvania game, Transiruby, is now available for PC via Steam for $14.99. It will launch in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the mysteries of an unknown land!

Transiruby is a Metroidvania game where you explore the world as a cyborg protagonist named Siruby. Slash and shoot your way to reveal its hidden secrets!

Story:

A strange continent from a different dimension has suddenly appeared… and Siruby, a young cyborg traveling space just happens to pass by. Taking her trusty AI partner “Ne-com” with her, she sets out to explore this unknown land.

Meet other characters such as “Yamato,” an unusual cyborg girl and “Douglas” the treasure hunter as you follow Siruby through her adventure.

Key Features:

A new Metroidvania game by Skipmore, the creators of Kamiko and Fairune! Expect the same high-quality action… with a dash of adventure and puzzle-solving.

Quick, stress-free sword action.

Collect golden “Tranchips” to open doors to the next stage!

Freeze enemies using an element gun to use them as a foothold!

Perfect balance of puzzles and riddles accent the game!

Sylvie is a cyborg, so she can transform into a plane and a motorbike!

