Saber Interactive to Showcase 5 Titles During The Game Awards 2021 and Twitch Winter Gathering

Saber Interactive announced it will showcase five upcoming games during the The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 and Twitch Winter Gathering on December 10.

A new game announcement and trailer from Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment will be shown during The Game Awards 2021, while three more Saber Interactive games will be announced with world premiere trailers during its Twitch Winter Gathering showcase the following.

"Saber is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and it’s amazing how much the company has evolved in that time," said Saber Interactive head of publishing Todd Hollenshead. "Our company has long been known for its sterling reputation as a developer, and since joining the Embracer family we have continued to grow on that front by acquiring some of the most talented studios from around the world.

"At the same time, we have been quietly building our publishing division and lineup which is about to rapidly expand with the announcement of multiple new titles for 2022 and beyond. We will be revealing more from our upcoming, very diverse slate with announcements and trailer reveals later this week at both The Game Awards and the Twitch Winter Gathering. You’re going to be hearing a lot more from Saber moving forward."

