Nintendo Told by German Court to Allow Digital Refunds up to Launch

Right now Nintendo Switch owners who pre-order games via the eShop are only allowed to cancel the pre-order if the game is a week or more away from launch.

A German court via the Norway’s Consumer Rights Council and the German Consumer Protection Authority VZBV website has told Nintendo to allow people to refund pre-orders right up until it launches.

The VZBV previously took Nintendo to court saying Nintendo violated consumers laws, however, a judge at Frankfurt regional court overturned the decision saying Nintendo's policy was legal.

The German court has now overturned the judges decision. The judge pointed out the European Union's law on the 14 day right of withdrawal didn't apply to video games, while Nintendo argued some of its games can be pre-loaded onto the Switch and is then activated on release. The VZBV said that even if a can be pre-loaded it isn't activated until the game has officially launched.

"Nintendo had offered video games for download in its e-shop even before the official release date," reads the VZGV website. "The download usually comprised a software 'pre-load' of the game as well as a symbol that was then displayed on the game console. The game was only activated by an update on the official launch date. Such online purchases can usually be canceled within 14 days without giving a reason.

"Nintendo had excluded the right of withdrawal and invoked a statutory exception. The prerequisites for the expiry of the right of withdrawal did not exist, however, as the download made available after the pre-order did not contain any usable game. Until the release date, the game is worthless for the buyer and the Nintendo contract has not been fulfilled in any way."

With the judges in agreement, Nintendo has been ordered to change its policies. This has now been done on the eShop in Germany and Norway. It isn't known if the change will be made in other places yet.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

