Ghostrunner Project_Hel Expansion Launches January 27, 2022 - News

Publisher 505 Games and developers One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks announced the Project_Hel expansion for Ghostrunner will launch on January 27, 2022 for $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.49.

Also announced is the free cosmetic Holiday Pack DLC. It will be available on December 7.

View the teaser trailer of the expansion below:

Read the details on the Project_Hel expansion and the Holiday Pack below:

Project_Hel

Initially planned as a smaller downloadable content, “Project_Hel” has grown into a full-blown Ghostrunner experience. Take control of Hel, one of the original games’ bosses, as she descends Dharma Tower on a bloody quest of her own. Designed to appeal to new players and veterans, she’s more combat-oriented and can survive an additional attack compared to the Ghostrunner.

Run on walls, soar through neon cityscapes, and slice through six levels while mastering Hel’s powers through her own ability progression system. Battle new enemies and bosses to the beat of six fresh tracks courtesy of electronic musician Daniel Deluxe. Anyone who wants to play sooner than January can sign up for the private beta launching later this year. Those selected to participate will be included in “Project_Hel”‘s credits.

Holiday Pack

To commemorate the upcoming holidays, enhance Jack’s look in the original game with a free festive sword and glove bundle on December 7. Paint the town red with the Rudolph’s Run and Boon swords, both inspired by gift-wrapping. Wield the frosty Solstice katana or slice and dice with the Nini Wonderland blade and accessorize each one with its own matching glove.

Ghostrunner is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

