Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update Adds N64 Controller Support for Super Mario 64

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 396 Views

Nintendo has released update 1.1.1 for Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It adds supports for the Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller in Super Mario 64.

Read the patch notes below:

  • Super Mario 64 now supports the Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original Nintendo 64 release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments
Kakadu18 (10 hours ago)

Lol, makes sense, but still kinda surprising that they made any further update at all.

DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

Wait, that wasn't available originally?

Kakadu18 DonFerrari (1 hour ago)

The original N64 controllers aren't compatible with the Switch unlike the Gamecube controllers. It wasn't possible for this to be available before.

