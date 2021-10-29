Far Cry 6 Remains in 1st on the New Zealand Charts, House Of Ashes Debuts in 8th - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Far Cry 6 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 25, 2021.

NBA 2K22 has shot up from sixth to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fourth place. FIFA 22 dropped from from third to fourth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 climbs from ninth to fifth place.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes was the only new title in the top. The game debuted in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Back 4 Blood The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes - NEW Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaibu: The Hinokami Chronicles Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles