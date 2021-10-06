PS5 Sales Top 12 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 19-25 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 273,301 units sold for the week ending September 25, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 91.38 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 246,492 units to bring its lifetime sales to 12.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 147,523 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.46 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 31,624 units, the Xbox One sold 12,274 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 531 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 131,176 units (-32.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 88,626 (-73.7%), the Xbox One is down 22,307 units (-64.5%), and the 3DS is down 9,528 units (-94.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 21,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 5,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 273,301 ( 91,384,878 ) PlayStation 5 - 246,492 ( 12,200,881 ) Xbox Series X|S - 147,523 ( 7,456,364 ) PlayStation 4 - 31,624 ( 116,533,573 ) Xbox One - 12,274 ( 50,405,843 ) 3DS - 531 ( 75,943,990 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 108,814 PlayStation 5 - 98,893 Xbox Series X|S - 76,231 PlayStation 4 - 9,557 Xbox One - 9,195

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 94,706 Switch - 78,953 Xbox Series X|S - 52,688 PlayStation 4 - 17,440 Xbox One - 2,504 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 74,504 PlayStation 5 - 45,731 Xbox Series X|S - 13,229 PlayStation 4 - 3,237 3DS - 531 (Japan only) Xbox One - 372

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,030 PlayStation 5 - 7,162 Xbox Series X|S - 5,375 PlayStation 4 - 505 Xbox One - 203

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

