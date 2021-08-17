Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Boosted Game to Record 4.8 Million Players in June - News

The release of the free Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life DLC helped boost the game to record number of players with 4.8 million in June, announced Rare in a news post.

Creative Director Mike Chapman in a new video thanked everyone for a record breaking month. You can view the video below:

Rare has listed some things players can do after finishing their journey with Jack Sparrow:

11 previously established Tall Tales that see you exploring not only the islands within the Devil’s Shroud but beyond, journeying through history and legend to find out more about the colourful characters that call the Sea of Thieves their home.

New Seasonal Trials introduced in each Season, with Season Three’s selection encouraging exploration of those earlier Tall Tales – check them out to boost your Seasonal progression and unlock rewards on the way to level 100!

Engaging world events that affect Sea of Thieves’ shared world, like battles with the spectral armada of Captain Flameheart or the appearances of challenging Ashen Lords.

Trading Company Voyages including all the new additions from the last year of free content updates, from sunken plunder waiting to be recovered from the Merchant Alliance’s Lost Shipments to the Gold Hoarders’ Treasure Vault Voyages that give you a Golden Wayfinder compass and send you off in search of a big score.

Tales of legendary pirates and achievements inspired by real players, all of which can be uncovered by tracking down Umbra’s Legends of the Sea.

