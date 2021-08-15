Action RPG Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 Announced for PC - News

Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer Blini Games have announced action RPG Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 for PC via Steam. It will launch in Steam Early Access on October 28.

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 is an action RPG with rogue-like elements that continues the story where Lovecraft’s Untold Stories left off, taking the characters to a new stage on their fight against the Unknown. Gather items or craft your own, explore old and new locations, solve puzzles and challenges, and defend yourself against dozens of different enemies, alone, or with the help of your friends, in the new Multiplayer mode.

A Paining for Craziness

The Surrealist Artist Ardois-Bonnot presented his painting called Dream Landscape in the Paris Spring Salon of 1926. The moment the painting was uncovered, it caused a sudden riot among the public, and people screamed and ran all over the place. Soon after the exhibition, Ardois-Bonnot fell into a strange deep sleep from which no one could wake him up. Rumors abound that shortly before this attack of ‘sleeping sickness’, he was at the verge of completion of his greatest masterpiece which would change the world.

Six Different Characters

This time, you will have access to six different playable characters, old and new, each one with a different playstyle. The Detective, the Witch, and the Professor from the first part, which continue their fight against the Great Old Ones, and the Medium, the Veteran, and the Alienist who join the group of adventurers.

Crafting Equipment

One of the new elements that we are including in Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 is the possibility of crafting your own equipment. Find blueprints and resources to create and improve new items (clothes, weapons and consumables), and see how every item changes the appearance of your character.

Cooperative Multiplayer

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 goes beyond and introduces a new cooperative multiplayer mode where up to four players can fight their way on dozens of levels full of action. Create a balanced group of characters to help each other but, be careful, there is no friendly fire in this world.

Key Features:

Fight dozens of different enemies and monsters from the Cthulhu Mythos in this intense action RPG.

Pick your hero between six different characters each with their own stats and skills.

Improve your stats to become more powerful, finding the perfect combination of items.

Collect hundreds of different items and artifacts or create your own.

Brand new cooperative multiplayer up to four players. Create an instance or join one, and fight hundreds of enemies with your friends.

