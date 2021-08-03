New Xbox Controller Color Announced - Aqua Shift Special Edition - News

Microsoft has announced a brand-new color variant for its Xbox Wireless Controllers - the Aqua Shift Special Edition.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller will launch on August 31 and is available for pre-order for $69.99. It features a color-shifting blue shimmer, rubberized side grips with a unique dual color swirl, and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case.

Here is an overview of the controller:

Aqua shift features a surreal, color-shifting blue shimmer that you need to see to believe. Playing with the way the prismatic color moves across our controller, you’ll feel like Aqua Shift comes to life in your hands. Inspired by the fantasy that gaming brings into our lives, we know this mystical beauty will add that magic your controller collection needs.

Aqua shift is the first Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller to feature rubberized side grips with a unique dual color swirl on every unit. Textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case makes sure you stay connected to the game no matter how intense things get. Our next gen Share button can be customized in the Xbox Accessories app to capture wild screenshots, start/stop recording of your most epic gaming clips, or instantly capture those “what the heck just happened” moments. Share these with your friends directly from the console dashboard or your mobile phone. The Xbox Accessories app can also be used to remap your other controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, giving the Xbox Wireless Controller endless potential to elevate your game.

