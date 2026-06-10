Ubisoft Closes 2 Studios and Restructures Barcelona, Up to 380 Jobs at Risk - News

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Ubisoft is shutting down its Winnipeg and Belgrade studios, is restructuring the Barcelona team, and is reducing its Global Publishing team. As many as 380 employees are at risk of being laid off.

Winnipeg has around 100 employees and focused on the development of Ubisoft's Anvil and Snowdrop engines. The studio has also supported development on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Far Cry 6.

Ubisoft Belgrade has assisted development on multiple games that includes Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, The Crew 2, Skull & Bones, and Riders Republic.

Ubisoft has been making cuts in recent month in order to reduce costs by €500 million by March 2028.

There were 105 employees at Tom Clancy game studio Red Storm Entertainment laid off in March. There were also 40 employees laid off at its Ubisoft Toronto studio.

Ubisoft laid off 1,500 employees in 2025. This included the closure of its Leamington Spa studio, and reductions in San Francisco, Osaka and Sydney.

Thanks, TheGameBusiness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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