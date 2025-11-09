Nintendo Switch 2 Compatibility Information Website Launched - News

/ 456 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has opened a new website that lets users check the compatibility of Nintendo Switch 1 games running on the Nintendo Switch 2. The website includes information on both physical and digital versions of Nintendo Switch software.

If a game is supported the website states, "Supported – Game behavior is consistent with Nintendo Switch." Games that have yet to be tested states, "Untested – Compatibility will be tested at a later date." Games that do not work states, "Incompatible."

Check out the "Nintendo Switch 2 Compatibility Information" website here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles