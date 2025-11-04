Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Gets Survive Trailer - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios have released a new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond titled Survive.

"Take on the role of Samus Aran, who finds herself transported to Viewros—a mysterious planet once inhabited by an ancient race," reads the description to the trailer. "Now she must explore this planet, all while battling the strange creatures that inhabit it, to find her way home."

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on December 4. The Switch 2 version is titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

