EA Sports FC 26, Borderlands 4, and More Debut on the German Charts for July 2025

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for September 2025 have been released.

There were multiple new releases in the top 20 with EA Sports FC 26 debuting in first place.

Other games to debut on the charts for the month include Borderlands 4 in second place, NBA 2K26 in eighth place, Silent Hill f in seventh place, Hell is Us in 14th place, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in 20th place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to third place, while Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to fourth place. NBA 2K26 is up three spots to fifth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to sixth place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows re-entered the top 20 in eighth place, It Takes Two is up two spots to ninth place, and Mafia: The Old Country rounds out the top 10.

