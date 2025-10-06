Silent Hill f Debuts in 2nd on the European Charts, EA Sports FC 26 Remains in 1st - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the European charts for the week ending September 28, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business.

EA Sports FC 26 saw a 14 percent drop in units sold week-on-week. The game had a staggered launch as only the Ultimate Edition was available the previous week, while the Standard Edition launched this week.

Sales for EA Sports FC 26 are estimated to be down over 20 percent after two weeks in Europe when compared to EA Sports FC 25.

Silent Hill f debuted in second place with week one sales about a third lower than 2024's Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Sonic Racing Crossworlds debuted in third place. Launch sales were lower than Sonic X Shadows Generations and well below Mario Kart World.

Borderlands 4 dropped from second to fourth place as sales fell another 60 percent, Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to fifth place as sales dropped 16 percent, and NBA 2K26 is down one spot to sixth place as sales were down 20 percent.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is up two spots to seventh place with sales jumping 46 percent and Hogwarts Legacy fell four spots to eighth place as sales were down 31 percent. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot re-entered the top 10 as sales shot up 889 percent. Mario Kart World rounds out the top 10 with retail sales up four percent.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending September 28)

1. EA Sports FC 26 (-14%)

2. Silent Hill F (New)

3. Sonic Racing Crossworlds (New)

4. Borderlands 4 (-60%)

5. Grand Theft Auto 5 (-16%)

6. NBA 2K26 (-20%)

7. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (+46%)

8. Hogwarts Legacy (-31%)

9. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (+889%)

10. Mario Kart World (+4%)*

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending September 28)

1. EA Sports FC 26 (-35%)

2. Silent Hill F (New)

3. Sonic Racing Crossworlds (New)

4. Borderlands 4 (-60%)

5. NBA 2K26 (-25%)

6. Mario Kart World (+3%)*

7. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (+45%)

8. Grand Theft Auto 5 (-6%)

9. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (-5%)

10. Mafia: The Old Country (+4%)

*Digital data unavailable

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

