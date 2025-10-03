By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
NA 2K26 and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September 2025

NA 2K26 and EA Sports FC 26 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September 2025 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 250 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2025.

NBA 2K26 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 in Europe. Borderlands 4 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Hollow Knight: Silksong in Europe. EA Sports FC 26 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Borderlands 4 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 26 on the European charts. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition in Europe.

Alien: Rogue Incursion VR topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.

DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Delta Force (F2P) Europe. Delta Force (F2P) was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe. Fortnite was number three in the US and Canada, while it was skate. in Europe. 

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
NBA 2K26 EA Sports FC 26
Borderlands 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong
EA Sports FC 26 Borderlands 4
Hollow Knight: Silksong NBA 2K26
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Dying Light: The Beast
Dying Light: The Beast Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 5
NHL 26 Minecraft
SILENT HILL f Ready or Not
EA SPORTS College Football 26 SILENT HILL f
Ready or Not No Man’s Sky
HELLDIVERS 2 Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy
Minecraft NHL 26
METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Mafia: The Old Country
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds UFC 5
No Man’s Sky METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Gears of War: Reloaded Hell is Us
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Hell is Us It Takes Two


*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 26
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Red Dead Redemption 2
Batman: Arkham Knight Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Hollow Knight: Silksong Batman: Arkham Knight
Grand Theft Auto V Hollow Knight: Silksong
EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V
Need for Speed Heat Assassin’s Creed Origins
Minecraft The Forest
Mortal Kombat X A Way Out
The Forest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mafia: Trilogy
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition Need for Speed Heat
A Way Out Minecraft
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Unravel Two
Assassin’s Creed Origins Mortal Kombat X
STAR WARS Battlefront II Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
Mafia: Trilogy Hogwarts Legacy
Psychonauts Mafia II: Definitive Edition
NBA 2K26 Descenders


*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Beat Saber Horizon Call of the Mountain
GORN 2 Beat Saber
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Metro Awakening
Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2
Among Us 3D: VR Moss: Book II
Pavlov Pavlov
Arken Age Ragnarock


*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA Delta Force (F2P)
Delta Force (F2P) Roblox
Fortnite skate.
Marvel Rivals Fortnite
Roblox DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
skate. Rocket League
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Rocket League eFootball
Fall Guys Marvel Rivals

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.